Mallikarjun Kharge Criticizes Modi's 11-Year Tenure

In a sharp critique of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's performance over the past 11 years, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge accused the government of falling short on multiple fronts. Kharge argued that Modi's tenure has been marked by unfulfilled promises and a deterioration of national prosperity.

Kharge pointed to several areas where the Modi government allegedly failed to deliver, including ambitious employment and agricultural growth targets, which he claims were unmet. According to Kharge, this has left communities, including women and minorities, vulnerable and disenfranchised.

The Congress leader also denounced the government's handling of inflation, unemployment, and foreign relations, asserting that Modi's promises of economic and diplomatic prowess have not materialized. He further accused the government of undermining democratic institutions and autonomy through misuse of power.

