Left Menu

Mallikarjun Kharge Criticizes Modi's 11-Year Tenure

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 11 years in office, claiming unfulfilled promises and a deteriorated national condition. Kharge highlighted unmet goals in employment, agriculture, women's security, and foreign relations, alleging minority and socio-economically weaker group marginalization.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-05-2025 11:54 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 11:54 IST
Mallikarjun Kharge Criticizes Modi's 11-Year Tenure
Mallikarjun Kharge and PM Modi (File Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a sharp critique of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's performance over the past 11 years, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge accused the government of falling short on multiple fronts. Kharge argued that Modi's tenure has been marked by unfulfilled promises and a deterioration of national prosperity.

Kharge pointed to several areas where the Modi government allegedly failed to deliver, including ambitious employment and agricultural growth targets, which he claims were unmet. According to Kharge, this has left communities, including women and minorities, vulnerable and disenfranchised.

The Congress leader also denounced the government's handling of inflation, unemployment, and foreign relations, asserting that Modi's promises of economic and diplomatic prowess have not materialized. He further accused the government of undermining democratic institutions and autonomy through misuse of power.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

 Global
2
Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

 Australia
3
Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

 Global
4
Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025