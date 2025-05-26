Political Row Erupts Over Remarks on Air Force Officers

In a heated political confrontation, former Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam has condemned Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav for his recent remarks on Wing Commander Vyomika Singh and Air Marshal AK Bharti.

Acharya Pramod Krishnam insists that Yadav's comments were casteist and offensive, demanding an official apology and suggesting legal proceedings under the SC/ST Act. He emphasized that Vyomika Singh should be recognized solely as a 'daughter of India,' transcending caste and religion.

Meanwhile, Yadav has staunchly defended his words, citing systemic abuse of minorities and marginalized communities in northern India, specifically Uttar Pradesh. He took aim at UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for reacting to his comments without proper understanding and accused media outlets of bias, suggesting that their loyalties align with the ruling BJP.

(With inputs from agencies.)