Vikram Solar Shines Bright with Platinum EcoVadis Award

Vikram Solar Limited, a leading name in India's solar PV module production industry, has been awarded a Platinum Medal by EcoVadis, a renowned business sustainability assessment firm. Vikram Solar leaped into the 99th percentile globally, highlighting its stellar adherence to sustainable practices.

Gyanesh Chaudhary, Chairman and Managing Director at Vikram Solar, emphasized that sustainability is integral to their business. Chaudhary stated, 'Our recognition on this global platform is a testament to our diligent efforts to integrate ethical practices throughout our operations, signifying long-term environmental and stakeholder benefits.'

EcoVadis evaluates firms on 21 criteria, spanning four main themes, including environment and ethics. With more than 130,000 companies scrutinized, a Platinum rating places Vikram Solar amongst the world's sustainability pioneers. The company's dedication to sustainability aligns with its ongoing efforts to go public, with plans for an initial public offering underway.