Amritsar Police Crack Down on Kishan Gang: Four Arrested in Murder Case
The Amritsar Commissionerate Police made swift progress in dismantling the Kishan Gang, a foreign-linked organized crime network, by arresting four operatives connected to the murder of Municipal Councillor Harjinder Singh Dhaman within eight hours. The case witnessed a shootout, with one suspect injured and further investigations ongoing.
- Country:
- India
In a decisive operation, the Amritsar Commissionerate Police dismantled a crime network tied to the foreign-based Kishan Gang within eight hours, arresting four members connected to the murder of Harjinder Singh Dhaman, a municipal councillor.
During a confrontation near Fatahpur, accused Gurpreet Singh fired at the police, prompting SHO Chheharta to retaliate in self-defense, injuring the suspect who was later hospitalized.
The Councilor's murder in Jandiala Guru alarmed residents. Witnesses reported the attack involved motorcycle assailants; investigations are underway with the Punjab Police dedicated to eradicating organized crime.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
UK police arrest man on suspicion of arson over fire at Prime Minister Keir Starmer's house, reports AP.
Espionage Crackdown: Punjab Police Arrests Two for Sharing Military Secrets
Cracking Down on Extremism: German Police Arrest 'Last Defence Wave' Suspects
Nuh Police Arrest Quack for Alleged Espionage Links with Pakistan
Kolkata Police Arrests Man with 120 Cartridges