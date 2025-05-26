Left Menu

Amritsar Police Crack Down on Kishan Gang: Four Arrested in Murder Case

The Amritsar Commissionerate Police made swift progress in dismantling the Kishan Gang, a foreign-linked organized crime network, by arresting four operatives connected to the murder of Municipal Councillor Harjinder Singh Dhaman within eight hours. The case witnessed a shootout, with one suspect injured and further investigations ongoing.

Amritsar police Commissioner on recent arrest (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a decisive operation, the Amritsar Commissionerate Police dismantled a crime network tied to the foreign-based Kishan Gang within eight hours, arresting four members connected to the murder of Harjinder Singh Dhaman, a municipal councillor.

During a confrontation near Fatahpur, accused Gurpreet Singh fired at the police, prompting SHO Chheharta to retaliate in self-defense, injuring the suspect who was later hospitalized.

The Councilor's murder in Jandiala Guru alarmed residents. Witnesses reported the attack involved motorcycle assailants; investigations are underway with the Punjab Police dedicated to eradicating organized crime.

