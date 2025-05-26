CM Yogi's Educational Revolution: From Virtual Classrooms to Summer Camps

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reflected on the COVID-19 pandemic, highlighting how the government connected schools with virtual education. On Monday, he inaugurated new buildings and additional dormitories at 139 upgraded Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas in Lucknow.

CM Yogi also initiated groundwork for 43 Chief Minister Model Composite Schools and 66 Abhyudaya Composite Schools. According to him, summer camps across all government schools in the state stand out as an innovative step.

In a presentation at the NDA CM conclave in New Delhi, CM Yogi detailed measures taken to revamp dilapidated schools in Uttar Pradesh, noting the profound impact on children's lives and local employment. On the same day, smart classes in 7409 schools, RCT labs in 5228 schools, and a tablet distribution program involving 51667 teachers were rolled out, showcasing significant technological advancements in education.

