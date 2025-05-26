Delhi High Court Drama: ACB Officer's Audio Raises Power Misuse Allegations

In a development that has sent ripples through the legal community, the Delhi High Court was presented with an audio recording purportedly featuring a senior Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) officer. The recording allegedly reveals a plot to frame a judge following judicial decisions critical of the ACB's operations.

According to the recording, the ACB officer acknowledges the retaliatory tactics employed against the judge, whose orders had pressed for transparency in ACB's investigations. The officer also seemingly issued a subtle threat regarding future judicial actions against the branch, stating these admissions were made on 'humanitarian grounds.'

The recording has fueled calls for an independent investigation. The implicated court staff member, Ahmad, has alleged coercion and false FIRs by ACB officials, sparking a legal battle that sees the High Court demanding a report from the State by month's end, as accusations swirl of corruption, intimidation, and forgery.

(With inputs from agencies.)