PM Modi Celebrates a Decade of Progress: India Transforms Under His Leadership

Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored India's decade-long growth during a public rally in Dahod, Gujarat, on Monday. Reflecting on his tenure since taking office in 2014, PM Modi remarked how the nation has achieved remarkable advancements across various sectors.

During his speech, PM Modi emphasized India's commitment to growth and manufacturing, urging that necessary goods should be produced domestically. He highlighted India's active role in the global manufacturing arena, noting a significant rise in exports.

The Prime Minister inaugurated several developmental projects valued at over Rs 24,000 crore, including a rail project in Dahod, which includes a plant producing 9000 HP electric locomotives to boost Indian Railways' freight capabilities.

