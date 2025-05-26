Left Menu

PM Modi Celebrates a Decade of Progress: India Transforms Under His Leadership

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted India's growth over the past decade during a public rally in Gujarat's Dahod. Reflecting on his tenure, he emphasized advancements in multiple sectors and stressed the importance of domestic manufacturing. Projects worth Rs 24,000 crore were inaugurated, including a locomotive plant.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-05-2025 13:43 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 13:43 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored India's decade-long growth during a public rally in Dahod, Gujarat, on Monday. Reflecting on his tenure since taking office in 2014, PM Modi remarked how the nation has achieved remarkable advancements across various sectors.

During his speech, PM Modi emphasized India's commitment to growth and manufacturing, urging that necessary goods should be produced domestically. He highlighted India's active role in the global manufacturing arena, noting a significant rise in exports.

The Prime Minister inaugurated several developmental projects valued at over Rs 24,000 crore, including a rail project in Dahod, which includes a plant producing 9000 HP electric locomotives to boost Indian Railways' freight capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

