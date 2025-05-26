New Oil Discovery Unveiled in the Kuwait-Saudi Neutral Zone

Kuwait and Saudi Arabia have jointly announced a significant new oil discovery in the Neutral Zone. The area, which encompasses oil fields operated by both nations, has yielded its first major find since production activities recommenced in mid-2020.

This landmark discovery was confirmed through a joint announcement referenced by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA). It highlights the continued potential of the Partitioned Zone, known for its strategically important oil resources.

Prior to this discovery, operations in the area had been halted, with the resumed production marking a new chapter in the collaborative energy efforts between Kuwait and Saudi Arabia.

