New Oil Discovery Unveiled in the Kuwait-Saudi Neutral Zone

Kuwait and Saudi Arabia have announced a significant oil discovery in the Neutral Zone between their countries. This marks the first such finding since production resumed in the Partitioned Zone and its nearby offshore area in 2020, according to Saudi state news agency SPA.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 26-05-2025 14:51 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 14:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Kuwait and Saudi Arabia have jointly announced a significant new oil discovery in the Neutral Zone. The area, which encompasses oil fields operated by both nations, has yielded its first major find since production activities recommenced in mid-2020.

This landmark discovery was confirmed through a joint announcement referenced by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA). It highlights the continued potential of the Partitioned Zone, known for its strategically important oil resources.

Prior to this discovery, operations in the area had been halted, with the resumed production marking a new chapter in the collaborative energy efforts between Kuwait and Saudi Arabia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

