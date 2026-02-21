Surgical Mishap Sparks Statewide Protests in Kerala

A retired doctor's alleged negligence has come under public scrutiny after artery forceps were discovered in a patient's abdomen two years post-operation at Alappuzha Medical College.

The patient, Usha Joseph, underwent surgery for a uterine fibroid in 2021. This oversight has led to a formal case under Sections 125 and 125(a) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, targeting the former head of the gynecology department, Dr. Lalithambika.

Protests have erupted throughout Kerala, with Youth Congress activists demonstratively storming Health Minister Veena George's residence, demanding her resignation.