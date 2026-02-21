Left Menu

Surgical Mishap Sparks Statewide Protests in Kerala

A case was filed against a retired doctor after artery forceps were found inside a woman's abdomen post-surgery at Alappuzha Medical College. The incident sparked protests across Kerala, with calls for Health Minister Veena George's resignation. Further investigations may include more accused individuals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Alappuzha | Updated: 21-02-2026 09:17 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 09:17 IST
Surgical Mishap Sparks Statewide Protests in Kerala
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A retired doctor's alleged negligence has come under public scrutiny after artery forceps were discovered in a patient's abdomen two years post-operation at Alappuzha Medical College.

The patient, Usha Joseph, underwent surgery for a uterine fibroid in 2021. This oversight has led to a formal case under Sections 125 and 125(a) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, targeting the former head of the gynecology department, Dr. Lalithambika.

Protests have erupted throughout Kerala, with Youth Congress activists demonstratively storming Health Minister Veena George's residence, demanding her resignation.

TRENDING

1
Allahabad High Court Quashes Charges Against Students Over Namaz Controversy

Allahabad High Court Quashes Charges Against Students Over Namaz Controversy

 India
2
Political Melody: Tejashwi Yadav's Rebuttal to Maithili Thakur

Political Melody: Tejashwi Yadav's Rebuttal to Maithili Thakur

 India
3
Surgical Mishap Sparks Statewide Protests in Kerala

Surgical Mishap Sparks Statewide Protests in Kerala

 India
4
Four killed, seven injured as speeding bus rams into car in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district: Police.

Four killed, seven injured as speeding bus rams into car in Madhya Pradesh's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026