A New Era in Agriculture: VP Dhankar Flags Off 'Krishi Udyog Samagam 2025'

The Vice President of India, Jagdeep Dhankar, marked a significant milestone by inaugurating the 'Krishi Udyog Samagam 2025' in Narsinghpur, Madhya Pradesh, on Monday. The event highlights included the bhoomi pujan and launching of development projects worth approximately Rs 116 crore.

Joined by Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Vice President Dhankar also participated in the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign by planting a sapling. The Chief Minister referenced former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's vision for the Ken-Betwa river linking project, now realized with central government funds.

The three-day summit aims to integrate Madhya Pradesh's agricultural economy with processing and value addition. As the state emerges as a national agricultural hub, the event will feature modern farming innovations, global market connectivity for local products, and expert-led seminars, concluding on May 28.