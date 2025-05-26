Left Menu

A New Era in Agriculture: VP Dhankar Flags Off 'Krishi Udyog Samagam 2025'

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar inaugurated the 'Krishi Udyog Samagam 2025' in Madhya Pradesh, launching development works worth Rs 116 crore. The event seeks to strengthen the state's agriculture through innovation, investment, and job creation, showcasing modern farming techniques and linking local products to global markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-05-2025 15:48 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 15:48 IST
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar performing the Bhoomi Pujan and inauguration of development works (Photo / ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Vice President of India, Jagdeep Dhankar, marked a significant milestone by inaugurating the 'Krishi Udyog Samagam 2025' in Narsinghpur, Madhya Pradesh, on Monday. The event highlights included the bhoomi pujan and launching of development projects worth approximately Rs 116 crore.

Joined by Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Vice President Dhankar also participated in the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign by planting a sapling. The Chief Minister referenced former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's vision for the Ken-Betwa river linking project, now realized with central government funds.

The three-day summit aims to integrate Madhya Pradesh's agricultural economy with processing and value addition. As the state emerges as a national agricultural hub, the event will feature modern farming innovations, global market connectivity for local products, and expert-led seminars, concluding on May 28.

