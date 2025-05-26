SBI Pioneers Scalable Model for Sustainable Growth

Under the leadership of Chairman C S Setty, SBI is focusing on building a scalable model that aims for sustainable returns. The strategy focuses on disciplined cost management, low-cost deposits, and fee-based income expansion.

Setty highlighted SBI's strong growth in Current Account and Savings Account (CASA) deposits, enhanced digital cross-selling capabilities, and margin-sensitive asset allocation as key components driving sustainable returns. The bank recorded a net profit of Rs 70,901 crore for FY25, a sizeable increase of 16% over the previous fiscal year, solidifying its stature as India's largest and most progressive bank.

To maintain its market leadership, SBI aims to improve operational efficiency and customer experience. The bank's strategy includes automation of processes, centralized operations, and data-driven decision-making, alongside partnerships with fintechs and government platforms. This approach ensures a seamless and inclusive banking experience, especially in rural and semi-urban areas, and supports risk-adjusted growth and profitability.

(With inputs from agencies.)