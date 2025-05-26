French Farmers Rev Up Protests Over Amendments to Environmental Regulations
French farmers targeted Paris with protests, using tractors to disrupt traffic as they rallied against amendments to a bill that eases farming regulations. The proposed legislation has sparked controversy, with farmers and environmentalists clashing over its potential impact on the agro industry and smaller farms.
French farmers brought parts of Paris to a standstill as they used their tractors to block key highways on Monday. Their protest was in response to proposed amendments by opposition lawmakers to a bill aimed at relaxing environmental regulations on farming.
The contentious draft legislation seeks to simplify the approval process for breeding facilities and irrigation reservoirs. Additionally, it proposes reinstating a previously banned neonicotinoid pesticide, which is used in sugar beet cultivation but criticized by environmentalists for its detrimental effects on bees.
While the FNSEA farmers union argues that such regulatory simplifications are essential for maintaining competitive farming in France, critics claim they favor large agro-industries over smaller, independent farmers. Protesters say amendments pushed by Macron's political adversaries threaten to undermine the bill.
