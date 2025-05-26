Left Menu

Market Jitters as Trump's Tariff Talk Reshapes Global Economy

Global markets experienced fluctuations as President Donald Trump's postponement of a 50% tariff imposition on European Union goods brought temporary relief. The decision led to mixed market reactions, with shifts in investor confidence and currency movements highlighting underlying global economic uncertainties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-05-2025 19:50 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 19:50 IST
Market Jitters as Trump's Tariff Talk Reshapes Global Economy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Global markets experienced significant shifts on Monday following U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to delay imposing 50% tariffs on European Union goods. This move, initially surprising investors, created temporary trade policy relief, allowing MSCI's broadest index of world shares to rise by 0.2% and aiding a 0.9% recovery in the pan-European stocks index.

On Sunday, President Trump extended the tariff deadline to July, indicating the need for more negotiations. Analysts warn that investor behavior is pivoting from U.S. markets towards Europe and Asia, anticipating a U.S. recession that could exacerbate global economic slowdowns. Commerzbank highlighted the unpredictability of Trump's administration as a key factor influencing market sentiment.

The euro gained 0.23% against the dollar to reach $1.1380 while thin trading volumes were observed due to public holidays in the U.S. and Britain. Market watchers focus on upcoming inflation reports as ballooning debt levels remain in the spotlight following credit downgrades and weak auctions in major economies.

TRENDING

1
Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

 Global
2
Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

 Australia
3
Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

 Global
4
Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025