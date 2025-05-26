PM Modi's Grand Roadshow in Ahmedabad & India's Firm Stand on Terrorism

Prime Minister Narendra Modi captivated massive crowds in Ahmedabad with a grand roadshow on Monday evening, marking an impactful day in the heart of Gujarat's capital. Earlier, in Bhuj, Modi addressed a public rally and accredited new infrastructure, power, and energy projects valuing over Rs 53,400 crore.

Majestically perched atop a vehicle festooned with fresh flowers, PM Modi, along with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Union Minister CR Patil, waved to a jubilant sea of supporters. The crowd, brandishing tricolor flags and chanting fervent slogans, transformed the event into a vibrant, celebratory spectacle.

Security personnel ensured seamless procession flow, while flower petals rained on the convoy. In Bhuj, Modi lauded numerous developmental initiatives, highlighting their roles in advancing energy, ports, and infrastructure sectors. He praised the resilience of India's armed forces, asserted a robust anti-terrorism stance, and commemorated Operation Sindoor's decisive response to the Pahalgam terror attacks.

Addressing the rally, PM Modi emphasized India's zero tolerance policy towards terrorism. He declared that Operation Sindoor was a strategic mission to eradicate terrorism and protect humanity. The swift and potent retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack underscored India's commitment to national security, with a clear message to aggressors about India's formidable military precision.

India's armed forces successfully dismantled terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. India's decisive actions followed PM Modi's previous warnings post-Pahalgam attack about targeting and demolishing terror strongholds with accuracy. Following a call from Pakistan's DGMO, military actions ceased, but India's stern stance remains, backed by an unwavering zero-tolerance approach on terrorism, as communicated globally through all-party delegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)