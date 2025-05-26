Left Menu

PM Modi's Grand Roadshow in Ahmedabad & India's Firm Stand on Terrorism

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led a massive roadshow in Ahmedabad, rallying supporters with his anti-terrorism stance following the Pahalgam attack. During the event, he emphasized India's commitment to counter-terrorism and its zero tolerance policy, alongside unveiling significant infrastructure projects in Bhuj worth over Rs 53,400 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-05-2025 21:18 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 21:18 IST
PM Modi's Grand Roadshow in Ahmedabad & India's Firm Stand on Terrorism
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi captivated massive crowds in Ahmedabad with a grand roadshow on Monday evening, marking an impactful day in the heart of Gujarat's capital. Earlier, in Bhuj, Modi addressed a public rally and accredited new infrastructure, power, and energy projects valuing over Rs 53,400 crore.

Majestically perched atop a vehicle festooned with fresh flowers, PM Modi, along with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Union Minister CR Patil, waved to a jubilant sea of supporters. The crowd, brandishing tricolor flags and chanting fervent slogans, transformed the event into a vibrant, celebratory spectacle.

Security personnel ensured seamless procession flow, while flower petals rained on the convoy. In Bhuj, Modi lauded numerous developmental initiatives, highlighting their roles in advancing energy, ports, and infrastructure sectors. He praised the resilience of India's armed forces, asserted a robust anti-terrorism stance, and commemorated Operation Sindoor's decisive response to the Pahalgam terror attacks.

Addressing the rally, PM Modi emphasized India's zero tolerance policy towards terrorism. He declared that Operation Sindoor was a strategic mission to eradicate terrorism and protect humanity. The swift and potent retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack underscored India's commitment to national security, with a clear message to aggressors about India's formidable military precision.

India's armed forces successfully dismantled terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. India's decisive actions followed PM Modi's previous warnings post-Pahalgam attack about targeting and demolishing terror strongholds with accuracy. Following a call from Pakistan's DGMO, military actions ceased, but India's stern stance remains, backed by an unwavering zero-tolerance approach on terrorism, as communicated globally through all-party delegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

 Global
2
Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

 Australia
3
Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

 Global
4
Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025