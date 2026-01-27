Left Menu

Maharashtra Cabinet Approves Major Infrastructure Projects

Maharashtra has greenlit a crucial Metro Line and other key projects under CM Devendra Fadnavis. The initiatives include a metro link between two major airports and an expedited highway project, ensuring timely completion and cost management with an innovative incentive scheme for contractors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2026 22:32 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 22:32 IST
Maharashtra Cabinet Approves Major Infrastructure Projects
Maharashtra cabinet meeting (Photo/DGIPR) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to boost Maharashtra's infrastructure, the cabinet under Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis approved the ambitious Metro Line-8. The 35-kilometer line will connect Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport with the new Navi Mumbai International Airport. Additionally, the Nashik City Ring Road project is set to be implemented by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC).

The cabinet also endorsed the revised alignment of a vital four-lane highway for mineral transport in Gadchiroli. Chief Minister Fadnavis emphasized the importance of completing land acquisition and securing all necessary permissions before starting work. He insisted that all infrastructure projects be finalized within three years to avoid cost overruns.

Fadnavis introduced an 'auto-mode' system with incentives for contractors who meet deadlines and penalties for those who don't. The meeting was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Chief Secretary Rajesh Agrawal, and other senior officials who discussed the strategic development plans.

TRENDING

1
Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

 United States
2
SASSA Urges R370 Grant Beneficiaries Without Smartphones to Visit Local Offices

SASSA Urges R370 Grant Beneficiaries Without Smartphones to Visit Local Offi...

 South Africa
3
Root and Brook's Record Stands Propel England to Series Win

Root and Brook's Record Stands Propel England to Series Win

 Global
4
China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India bets on artificial intelligence to transform education, faces governance test

Who is responsible when AI influences medical decisions?

Future of healthcare security depends on privacy-preserving AI: Here's why

Data-driven farming could rescue West Africa’s cocoa sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026