Maharashtra Cabinet Approves Major Infrastructure Projects

In a significant move to boost Maharashtra's infrastructure, the cabinet under Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis approved the ambitious Metro Line-8. The 35-kilometer line will connect Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport with the new Navi Mumbai International Airport. Additionally, the Nashik City Ring Road project is set to be implemented by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC).

The cabinet also endorsed the revised alignment of a vital four-lane highway for mineral transport in Gadchiroli. Chief Minister Fadnavis emphasized the importance of completing land acquisition and securing all necessary permissions before starting work. He insisted that all infrastructure projects be finalized within three years to avoid cost overruns.

Fadnavis introduced an 'auto-mode' system with incentives for contractors who meet deadlines and penalties for those who don't. The meeting was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Chief Secretary Rajesh Agrawal, and other senior officials who discussed the strategic development plans.