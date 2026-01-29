Left Menu

PRAGATI Platform Boosts India's Infrastructure Projects

The PRAGATI platform, led by the Indian government, effectively resolves infrastructure project bottlenecks through real-time review by the Prime Minister, involving states and Union ministries. It improves project completion, reducing delays and costs. Launched in 2015, it reshapes project management in India.

Updated: 29-01-2026 16:42 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The PRAGATI platform proves effective in addressing major infrastructure bottlenecks, as the Rajya Sabha learned on Thursday. This flagship platform of the Indian government fast-tracks projects, schemes, and grievance redressal through real-time reviews by the Prime Minister, alongside state governments and Union ministries.

Responding to a query on PRAGATI's impact, Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh confirmed its positive role in resolving issues in key areas, such as airports, metros, and railways. Singh highlighted that timelines for projects are set by the respective implementing ministry or department.

Since its launch in 2015 under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, PRAGATI has transformed the management of major infrastructure projects and significant social programs, enhancing completion rates and mitigating delays and cost overruns.

