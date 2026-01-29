PRAGATI Platform Boosts India's Infrastructure Projects

The PRAGATI platform proves effective in addressing major infrastructure bottlenecks, as the Rajya Sabha learned on Thursday. This flagship platform of the Indian government fast-tracks projects, schemes, and grievance redressal through real-time reviews by the Prime Minister, alongside state governments and Union ministries.

Responding to a query on PRAGATI's impact, Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh confirmed its positive role in resolving issues in key areas, such as airports, metros, and railways. Singh highlighted that timelines for projects are set by the respective implementing ministry or department.

Since its launch in 2015 under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, PRAGATI has transformed the management of major infrastructure projects and significant social programs, enhancing completion rates and mitigating delays and cost overruns.

