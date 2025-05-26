Left Menu

PM Modi Challenges Pakistan to Abandon Terrorism for a Brighter Future

In a strong message to Pakistan, PM Narendra Modi urged its citizens to question their government's support for terrorism, highlighting it as a business at the cost of their future. He contrasted Pakistan's economy with India's growth and called on Pakistanis to reject terror for a prosperous path.

26-05-2025
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a pointed message to the people of Pakistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized their government's support for cross-border terrorism, questioning what tangible benefits it has brought. Speaking at a gathering, Modi emphasized that Pakistan's government and military have turned terrorism into a lucrative venture at the expense of their citizens' lives and futures.

The Prime Minister urged Pakistanis to face the reality of their circumstances, accusing their leaders of using terrorism as a means of revenue generation. He challenged Pakistan's citizens to consider if this trajectory aligns with their best interests, pointing to the power-driven agenda that risks lives and endangers future generations.

Modi drew stark economic comparisons, highlighting Pakistan's reliance on IMF bailouts against India's trajectory toward becoming the world's third-largest economy. He questioned the impact of terrorism on Pakistan's children's futures. Modi stressed the responsibility lies with the Pakistani people to reject a terrorism-fueled path.

Modi condemned the Pakistani military's independent agenda, urging Pakistan's youth to recognize their predicament. He reinforced the notion that the current suffering results from a terror-fueled system, leaving the choice of future direction to the Pakistani populace.

The statement followed India's decisive military response, Operation Sindoor, targeting Pakistani-based terrorist infrastructures in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack. Despite India's call for restraint, Pakistani aggression led to further military escalation, yet Modi maintained that India's precision targeted terrorist camps only, resulting in significant damage to Pakistani bases.

In a recount of historical resilience, Modi recalled the bravery inherent in Gujarat, signified by the rapid construction of an airstrip in 1971. Criticizing Pakistan for its drone attack on Kutch, he highlighted India's military valor and strategic precision, leading to Pakistan's eventual call to halt military actions. Modi concluded that while India's focus was on terror infrastructures, Pakistan's reaction brought upon further consequences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

