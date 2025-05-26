Pioneering Future Education: AI Conclave to Redefine India's Learning Landscape

The Center of Policy Research and Governance (CPRG) is set to host the 'prhAI: Conclave on AI in Education', a significant event scheduled for May 27 and 28, 2025, in New Delhi. The conclave aims to bring together policymakers, academicians, and entrepreneurs to explore artificial intelligence's transformative potential in India's education sector.

Dr. Ramanand, Director of CPRG, emphasized the societal impact of AI in education, stating, "Responding to this shift requires a holistic and inclusive conversation with all stakeholders. The prhAI Conclave is an attempt to create that space." The event will delve into AI's role in inclusive learning, institutional resilience, and preparing universities for the future workforce.

Noteworthy participants include Union Minister Jitin Prasada, Delhi Minister Ashish Sood, and various esteemed academics and industry leaders. Through two days of comprehensive dialogue, the conclave aspires to present actionable recommendations assisting ongoing efforts in AI and education policy. This initiative is part of CPRG's broader Future of Society project, recognized globally for examining AI's societal impact.