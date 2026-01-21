Left Menu

INS Sudarshini Sets Sail on Epic Global Voyage

INS Sudarshini, the Indian Navy's sail training ship, embarks on a ten-month expedition covering 22,000 nautical miles and visiting 18 ports across 13 countries. The voyage, known as Lokayan 26, symbolizes India's maritime prowess and serves as a platform for seamanship training.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2026 00:25 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 00:25 IST
INS Sudarshini, the Indian Navy's esteemed sail training ship, has embarked on an ambitious ten-month voyage, spanning 22,000 nautical miles and visiting 18 global ports. This expedition, titled Lokayan 26, reflects India's maritime strength and international reach.

The ship, flagged off by Vice Admiral Sameer Saxena at the Kochi naval base, represents a landmark in India's naval endeavours, showcasing friendship and cooperation across borders. Highlights include participating in France's Escale à Sète and the USA's Sail 250 event.

Built by Goa Shipyard Limited, INS Sudarshini stands as a testament to India's shipbuilding prowess. The vessel, with a sail area exceeding 1,000 square meters, offers an exceptional training platform for future navy officers as it sails pathways both ancient and modern.

(With inputs from agencies.)

