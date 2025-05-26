India's Leap Toward Renewable Future: New Developments in Gujarat

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a cutting-edge electric locomotive factory in Dahod, Gujarat. This facility, equipped with advanced sensors, marks a significant stride in India's railway modernization effort. Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw highlighted the factory's capability to produce locomotives with modern design and 9,000 horsepower, aiming for exports in three years.

In Vadodara, Vaishnaw elaborated on the project, stating that the electric locomotive production marks a revival for Dahod, once a locomotive manufacturing hub. The initiative, launched in 2023, reflects a strategic shift towards high-tech electric engines, with manufacturing speed expected to escalate soon.

Concurrently, PM Modi launched a series of development initiatives in Bhuj, Kutch, worth over Rs 50,000 crore, emphasizing Gujarat's growth as a global green energy hub. Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar noted India's electricity capacity has nearly doubled to 472 GW, with plans to enhance renewable energy output to 500 GW by 2030.

Addressing the crowd, Modi revealed plans for a green hydrogen factory, advancing India's push toward clean fuel for transportation. The factory underlines India's commitment to homegrown technology, positioning Kutch at the forefront of global renewable energy production.