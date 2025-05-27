Kashmir Sizzles: Unseasonal Heatwave Strains Resources and Resilience

The Kashmir Valley is in the throes of an intense, unseasonal heatwave, with temperatures soaring well above the usual limits. This phenomenon has triggered concern among both residents and officials, evidenced by the heatwave alerts issued by the Meteorological Department in Srinagar for various parts of the valley.

Daily life has been significantly disrupted as schools adjust timings to avoid the peak heat and workplaces report a dip in productivity due to the extreme temperatures. Authorities have emphasized the importance of staying hydrated and minimizing sun exposure, particularly during the afternoon, to prevent heatstroke and dehydration.

Farookh Ahmed Bhat, a Scientific Officer at the MET Department in Srinagar, noted that while recent rainfall has slightly decreased the intensity, temperatures remain above normal. A potential shift towards cooler weather is expected after May 28, especially in the hilly areas, which may ease heatwave conditions in the coming weeks.

In response to the ongoing situation, several advisory measures have been issued by various departments, including District Administration and Health. Residents are urged to take protective measures, with particular attention to vulnerable groups like the elderly and children. Local challenges are compounded by water shortages, affecting crucial supply in summer.

The heatwave's impact extends to tourism, a critical component of Kashmir's economy, which has seen a marked decline in visitor numbers. This downturn has had significant economic effects, leaving many struggling to secure their livelihoods. Calls for stronger government action highlight the pressing need for effective intervention during this adverse climate episode.