Left Menu

India's Decisive Strike: Operation Sindoor's Triumph Against Terror

India's Border Security Force executed a successful military strike, codenamed Operation Sindoor, against terrorist launchpads near the Line of Control in response to cross-border shelling from Pakistan. The operation, conducted from May 8-10, inflicted substantial damage on Pakistani posts and terrorist infrastructure, leading to a cessation of hostilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-05-2025 11:17 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 11:17 IST
India's Decisive Strike: Operation Sindoor's Triumph Against Terror
Shashank Anand (BSF IG), Jammu Frontier (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Border Security Force (BSF) has confirmed a significant military operation executed against terrorist targets along the Line of Control, following Pakistan's cross-border shelling. This decisive strike was conducted on the nights of May 9 and 10, amidst rising tensions in the region.

BSF Inspector General Shashank Anand detailed the operation at a press conference, noting the retaliatory efforts thwarted several Pakistani posts and inflicted considerable damage. Preparedness allowed the BSF to counteract unprovoked firing effectively, maintaining India's position and disrupting enemy morale.

Dubbed Operation Sindoor, the strategic initiative targeted Lashkar-e-Taiba launchpads, specifically in the Looni area. Intelligence suggested a militant presence aiming for infiltration, prompting the BSF's coordinated attack, culminating in the destruction of enemy infrastructure. This operation was a response to the Pahalgam terror attack and included coordinated assaults on Pakistani military facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025