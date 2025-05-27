India's Decisive Strike: Operation Sindoor's Triumph Against Terror

The Border Security Force (BSF) has confirmed a significant military operation executed against terrorist targets along the Line of Control, following Pakistan's cross-border shelling. This decisive strike was conducted on the nights of May 9 and 10, amidst rising tensions in the region.

BSF Inspector General Shashank Anand detailed the operation at a press conference, noting the retaliatory efforts thwarted several Pakistani posts and inflicted considerable damage. Preparedness allowed the BSF to counteract unprovoked firing effectively, maintaining India's position and disrupting enemy morale.

Dubbed Operation Sindoor, the strategic initiative targeted Lashkar-e-Taiba launchpads, specifically in the Looni area. Intelligence suggested a militant presence aiming for infiltration, prompting the BSF's coordinated attack, culminating in the destruction of enemy infrastructure. This operation was a response to the Pahalgam terror attack and included coordinated assaults on Pakistani military facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)