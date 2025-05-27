Bail Denied to Ex-AAP MLA Naresh Balyan in MCOCA Case

The Rouse Avenue Court ruled against the bail plea of former Aam Aadmi Party legislator Naresh Balyan on Tuesday in a case involving charges under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA). This decision marks a setback for Balyan, who remains in custody following his arrest on December 4, 2024, related to an organized crime syndicate helmed by notorious gangster Kapil Sangwan, known as Nandu.

During the proceedings, Balyan was presented via video conferencing where Delhi Police firmly countered his bail plea, emphasizing the persistence of serious charges against him and presenting a supplementary charge sheet under MCOCA to reinforce their stance. Special Judge Dig Vinay Singh dismissed Balyan's bail request, reflecting on the unchanged dynamics of the case since the previous plea.

Representing the prosecution, Special Public Prosecutor Akhand Pratap Singh reiterated the defense's lack of new arguments. Conversely, Balyan's legal team contended that the FIR's MCOCA approval was flawed and the proceedings were consequently invalid. They highlighted discrepancies surrounding the timelines of an incriminating audio clip central to the case, suggesting prior police knowledge. Meanwhile, the court anticipates further hearings to deliberate charges against Balyan and other defendants as investigations continue.