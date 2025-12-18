Delhi Police Intensify Crackdown on Online Child Abuse Material

The Delhi Police have intensified their campaign against the circulation of child sexual abuse material online, registering a total of 45 First Information Reports (FIRs) in November and December. Based on cyber tip-offs from different districts, the crackdown is part of a larger effort to combat online exploitation.

The Special Police Unit for Women and Children (SPUWAC), Delhi's dedicated unit for handling such sensitive cases, spearheaded the initiative. They have taken action based on Cyber Tipline Reports received from the National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children, routed through India's cyber crime reporting channels.

In December alone, seven additional FIRs targeted mostly repeat offenders, enhanced by supplementary digital evidence. As investigations continue, SPUWAC is collaborating with national cyber agencies to ensure those responsible face stringent legal actions.

