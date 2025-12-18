Delhi Police Crack Down on Counterfeit Lubricant Operation

Police in Delhi have uncovered an illegal operation in the Nangloi area, specializing in manufacturing and distributing counterfeit engine oil. The operation led to the seizure of fake products and machinery worth over Rs 1 crore, according to a police official on Thursday.

The disclosure came after a raid prompted by a tip-off revealed a fully functional unit dedicated to the production, packaging, and labeling of fake lubricant oil in Kamruddin Nagar, Nangloi. The accused, Sandeep, was apprehended while allegedly managing the illegal activities on-site.

Police confiscated approximately 3,950 liters of counterfeit lubricant oil, along with 12,000 empty bottles and several other materials used for packaging and labeling. The products closely mimicked genuine lubricants and were distributed through an interstate network. Investigations continue as this marks Sandeep's third offense of a similar nature.

(With inputs from agencies.)