Delhi Police's Operation: Recovery of Missing Mobiles

The Delhi Police successfully recovered 408 lost or missing mobile phones over a seven-month period, returning 276 to their owners. The efforts involved teams from various New Delhi district police stations, with ongoing processes to return the remaining 132 devices to their rightful owners.

The Delhi Police have undertaken a noteworthy initiative, successfully tracing and recovering 408 missing or lost mobile phones over the past seven months, according to an official statement released on Thursday.

Of these, 276 devices have been returned to their rightful owners, with efforts currently underway to return the remaining 132 devices. This operation was spearheaded by collaborative teams across various police stations within the New Delhi district.

The initiative underscores the police force's commitment to utilizing resources efficiently to reunite individuals with their lost property, reinforcing public trust in law enforcement efforts.

