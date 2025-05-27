Left Menu

Explosion and Drug Seizures Shake Amritsar District

An explosion in Amritsar's rural district led to an investigation as police suspect anti-national activities. Meanwhile, a joint operation by BSF and Punjab Police resulted in significant drug and drone recoveries near the border. Forensic teams are analyzing evidence as authorities intensify security efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-05-2025 12:54 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 12:54 IST
Explosion and Drug Seizures Shake Amritsar District
Amritsar Rural Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Maninder Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An explosion shattered the peace of Naushera village under the Kambo police station limits in Amritsar's rural district on Tuesday morning, prompting an immediate police response. Amritsar Rural Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Maninder Singh confirmed the incident and stated that a seriously injured individual was swiftly transported to the hospital.

'We received information in the morning that there was an explosion here,' said Maninder Singh, in a statement to ANI. 'Police officials have reached the spot, and a person who was seriously injured has been admitted to the hospital. In this typically deserted area, past incidents indicate that anti-national elements come to retrieve their consignments. We suspect he is an accused who mishandled an explosive during such an attempt,' added Singh, as Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) teams were called for further investigation.

Simultaneously, the Border Security Force (BSF) uncovered a drone and three heroin packets in separate operations along Punjab's border in Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, and Amritsar districts. Acting on intelligence, a joint effort by BSF and Punjab Police led to the seizure of suspected heroin from fields near Mehdipur village. In another operation, BSF troops recovered additional heroin packets wrapped in yellow adhesive tape with attached metal loops and torches from fields near Tibbi village in Amritsar district.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025