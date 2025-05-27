Explosion and Drug Seizures Shake Amritsar District

An explosion shattered the peace of Naushera village under the Kambo police station limits in Amritsar's rural district on Tuesday morning, prompting an immediate police response. Amritsar Rural Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Maninder Singh confirmed the incident and stated that a seriously injured individual was swiftly transported to the hospital.

'We received information in the morning that there was an explosion here,' said Maninder Singh, in a statement to ANI. 'Police officials have reached the spot, and a person who was seriously injured has been admitted to the hospital. In this typically deserted area, past incidents indicate that anti-national elements come to retrieve their consignments. We suspect he is an accused who mishandled an explosive during such an attempt,' added Singh, as Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) teams were called for further investigation.

Simultaneously, the Border Security Force (BSF) uncovered a drone and three heroin packets in separate operations along Punjab's border in Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, and Amritsar districts. Acting on intelligence, a joint effort by BSF and Punjab Police led to the seizure of suspected heroin from fields near Mehdipur village. In another operation, BSF troops recovered additional heroin packets wrapped in yellow adhesive tape with attached metal loops and torches from fields near Tibbi village in Amritsar district.

