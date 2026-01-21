Left Menu

India's Third Bailey Bridge Boosts Sri Lanka's Recovery

The third Bailey Bridge in Sri Lanka, supported by India’s assistance package, enhances connectivity in the central province, aiding access to key services and boosting local tourism. This initiative, part of India’s USD 450 million support following cyclone Ditwah, was inaugurated by Indian and Sri Lankan officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 21-01-2026 20:42 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 20:42 IST
India's Third Bailey Bridge Boosts Sri Lanka's Recovery
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

The strategic opening of Sri Lanka's third Bailey Bridge marks significant progress in the nation's recovery efforts following cyclone Ditwah. Backed by India's substantial aid package, the bridge now facilitates improved transportation for locals and tourists alike.

The bridge, unveiled in a joint ceremony by Dr. Satyanjal Pandey, India's Deputy High Commissioner, and local MP Manjula Suraweera Arachchi, is located on the B492 highway and reinforces critical links to essential services, tourism spots, and markets.

India's assistance package of USD 450 million, part of 'Operation Sagar Bandhu', is pivotal in restoring connectivity and includes concessional credit and grants. This initiative is complemented by additional support in medicine and field hospitals across Sri Lanka.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lemonade Slashes Insurance Rates for Tesla's Self-Driving Tech Users

Lemonade Slashes Insurance Rates for Tesla's Self-Driving Tech Users

 Global
2
Putin Pledges Frozen Assets to Rebuild Ukraine

Putin Pledges Frozen Assets to Rebuild Ukraine

 Russian Federation
3
China’s Shift in Lending Strategy: Lower Loans, Higher Focus on Viability in Africa

China’s Shift in Lending Strategy: Lower Loans, Higher Focus on Viability in...

 Global
4
Deutsche Boerse to Acquire Allfunds for €5.35 Billion to Boost European Fund Ecosystem

Deutsche Boerse to Acquire Allfunds for €5.35 Billion to Boost European Fund...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026