India's Third Bailey Bridge Boosts Sri Lanka's Recovery

The strategic opening of Sri Lanka's third Bailey Bridge marks significant progress in the nation's recovery efforts following cyclone Ditwah. Backed by India's substantial aid package, the bridge now facilitates improved transportation for locals and tourists alike.

The bridge, unveiled in a joint ceremony by Dr. Satyanjal Pandey, India's Deputy High Commissioner, and local MP Manjula Suraweera Arachchi, is located on the B492 highway and reinforces critical links to essential services, tourism spots, and markets.

India's assistance package of USD 450 million, part of 'Operation Sagar Bandhu', is pivotal in restoring connectivity and includes concessional credit and grants. This initiative is complemented by additional support in medicine and field hospitals across Sri Lanka.

