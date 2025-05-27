Left Menu

BSF's Lethal Arsenal on Display: A Closer Look at Operation Sindoor Weaponry

The Border Security Force showcased its formidable array of weaponry at the BSF Frontier Headquarters in Jammu, including the 'Vidhwansak' anti-material rifle. Used effectively during Operation Sindoor against Pakistani posts, the display featured demonstrations of various heavy weapons, emphasizing their strategic significance and devastating impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-05-2025 15:07 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 15:07 IST
BSF personnel demonstrate 'Vidhwansak'. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Border Security Force (BSF) offered a gripping glimpse into its impressive arsenal on Monday, featuring an array of powerful weapons at a demonstration held at the BSF Frontier Headquarters in Jammu. Central to the showcase was the 'Vidhwansak' anti-material rifle, a key player during Operation Sindoor, aimed at debilitating Pakistani posts.

Rakesh Kaushik, a BSF official, provided insights into the Vidhvansak's capabilities, highlighting its effective range of 1800 to 1300 meters. The rifle is engineered in India and proved lethal in destroying enemy pillboxes, bunkers, and armored vehicles during the operation. The medium machine gun, operated by three BSF personnel, and an automatic grenade launcher system were also instrumental in countering Pakistan's offensive.

BSF officer Ram Niwas underscored the effectiveness of the automatic grenade system, boasting a range of 1700 to 2100 meters and a significant impact radius. Official Ravi Kant highlighted the strategic utility of the 12.7 mm anti-aircraft gun, noting its capacity to neutralize enemy tanks and cars, compelling adversaries to retreat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

