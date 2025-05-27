BSF's Lethal Arsenal on Display: A Closer Look at Operation Sindoor Weaponry

The Border Security Force (BSF) offered a gripping glimpse into its impressive arsenal on Monday, featuring an array of powerful weapons at a demonstration held at the BSF Frontier Headquarters in Jammu. Central to the showcase was the 'Vidhwansak' anti-material rifle, a key player during Operation Sindoor, aimed at debilitating Pakistani posts.

Rakesh Kaushik, a BSF official, provided insights into the Vidhvansak's capabilities, highlighting its effective range of 1800 to 1300 meters. The rifle is engineered in India and proved lethal in destroying enemy pillboxes, bunkers, and armored vehicles during the operation. The medium machine gun, operated by three BSF personnel, and an automatic grenade launcher system were also instrumental in countering Pakistan's offensive.

BSF officer Ram Niwas underscored the effectiveness of the automatic grenade system, boasting a range of 1700 to 2100 meters and a significant impact radius. Official Ravi Kant highlighted the strategic utility of the 12.7 mm anti-aircraft gun, noting its capacity to neutralize enemy tanks and cars, compelling adversaries to retreat.

