Chhattisgarh's Milestone: 18 Naxals Surrender Amidst Anti-Insurgency Efforts

In a significant victory for the Chhattisgarh government's anti-Naxal campaign, 18 insurgents, including four from the infamous Battalion No. 1, reportedly surrendered to authorities in the Sukma district on Tuesday. State officials attribute this development to the positive impact of the government's rehabilitation program, Niyad Nellanar.

The surrender represents a boost for ongoing efforts in South Bastar, a region plagued by Naxal-related violence for years. According to the police, multiple battalions of the insurgent group were represented among those who surrendered. Sukma Superintendent of Police Kiran G Chavan emphasized the program's role in encouraging the militants to renounce violence.

In a press statement, Chavan assured the surrendered individuals will receive comprehensive support and benefits, urging others to follow suit. Concurrently, security forces successfully neutralized 27 Naxals, including top leader Nambala Keshav Rao, in Narayanpur—signaling a significant setback to the CPI (Maoist) faction.

(With inputs from agencies.)