Delhi High Court Weighs in on Pickleball Association Dispute

The Delhi High Court has reserved judgment on a petition filed by the All India Pickleball Association (AIPA) challenging the Union Sports Ministry's recognition of a rival group, the Indian Pickleball Association (IPA). Justice Sachin Datta reserved his decision following arguments from all involved parties.

Representing the Union government, counsel argued there is no enforceable legal right to mandate AIPA's recognition, asserting that the Sports Code does not require a formal hearing. The counsel noted, "After analysis, we found the respondent (IPA) adheres to several parameters that the petitioner (AIPA) does not." The government also highlighted the absence of an internationally recognized governing body for pickleball, with the International Olympic Committee yet to acknowledge one.

AIPA's arguments insisted that the court review records, claiming that the IPA does not meet necessary criteria. AIPA's long-standing commitment to promoting pickleball since 2008 contrasts with the newly formed organization's 138-day existence, which they argue violates the Sports Code. Therefore, AIPA has accused the ministry of arbitrary and non-transparent actions.

Further complicating the issue, the Government of India mentioned another intervenor, the New Indian Pickleball Association (NIPA). Established in Bangalore in 2021 and merged with AIPA last year, NIPA is challenging the IPA's recognition, citing unauthorized use of its name and credentials.

AIPA emphasized its dedication to protecting pickleball's integrity in India, urging the ministry to review its decision for the sport's broader benefit. AIPA expressed confidence that the Indian judiciary will ensure fairness and proper governance within the sport.

