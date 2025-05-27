Operation Sindoor: BSF's Resilient Defense at International Border

In a striking display of resilience, the Border Security Force (BSF) thwarted infiltration attempts during Operation Sindoor, under the command of Assistant Commandant Neha Bhandari. The operation along the International Border (IB) was marked by high spirits and effective defense strategies, as Bhandari and her team safeguarded the border against threats from Pakistan.

Bhandari praised the perseverance of BSF personnel, detailing how both men and women successfully engaged the enemy with high and flat trajectory weapons. Her unit's preparedness ensured the safety of the IB, highlighting the integral role of women in such high-stakes operations.

BSF DIG Virender Dutta underscored the operation's significance, particularly in the Sunderbani sector, where the heaviest firing occurred. The BSF's decisive actions, including the destruction of key Pakistani launch pads, underscored their vigilance and agility. Dutta emphasized their proactive stance, deploying AD guns to counter drone threats, further solidifying their defense capabilities.

Reports from BSF DIGs SS Mand and Chiter Pal further emphasized the operation's success against Pakistani incursions. Tactical responses, aided by real-time intelligence, resulted in substantial enemy casualties, showcasing the BSF's commitment to border security. Operation Sindoor serves as a testament to the BSF's determination to protect national sovereignty.

(With inputs from agencies.)