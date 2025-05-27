Karnataka CM Condemns 'Pakistani' Remark by BJP MLC: A Call for Unity

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah issued a strong condemnation on Tuesday against BJP MLC N Ravi Kumar over his controversial 'Pakistani' remark directed at Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner Fauzia Tarannum. The Chief Minister described the comments as an effort to incite societal discord, in the wake of an FIR filed against Kumar.

Kumar, who is the chief whip of the opposition in the Legislative Council, sparked public outrage with his remarks during the BJP's May 24 protest rally. He openly questioned the independence of the District Collector, suggesting that she was under Congress's influence and derogatorily implying she might have 'come from Pakistan.'

The backlash from progressive groups and civil society organisations has been fierce, with calls for accountability for Kumar's 'insulting and communal' language. The remarks have also placed a spotlight on Fauzia Tarannum's role as the district's administrative head amid growing political tensions, fueled by the BJP's calls to remove Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge from the State Cabinet following a separate political incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)