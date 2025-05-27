Left Menu

Delhi High Court Postpones Medha Patkar's Defamation Appeal

The Delhi High Court has deferred arguments on Medha Patkar's appeal against a defamation conviction to July 14-15. The case, filed by LG VK Saxena, saw Patkar sentenced to three months in prison. The court previously granted her bail and probation pending further legal proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-05-2025 17:30 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 17:30 IST
Delhi High Court Postpones Medha Patkar's Defamation Appeal
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has postponed further discussion over social activist Medha Patkar's petition contesting a trial court's defamation ruling. The activist was convicted and sentenced in a 2001 case brought by current Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena.

Justice Shalinder Kaur adjourned additional arguments slated for July 14 and 15, represented by Patkar's counsel. The High Court is scrutinizing two petitions submitted by Patkar: one contesting the trial court's judgment and another challenging the rejection of her request to call an additional witness in her defamation lawsuit against Saxena.

On April 25, the High Court deferred the execution of Patkar's sentence, directing her release till further orders. Arrested under a non-bailable warrant for non-compliance, the court provisionally granted her bail while noting the contentious suspension of her sentence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025