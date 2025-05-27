Delhi High Court Postpones Medha Patkar's Defamation Appeal

The Delhi High Court has postponed further discussion over social activist Medha Patkar's petition contesting a trial court's defamation ruling. The activist was convicted and sentenced in a 2001 case brought by current Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena.

Justice Shalinder Kaur adjourned additional arguments slated for July 14 and 15, represented by Patkar's counsel. The High Court is scrutinizing two petitions submitted by Patkar: one contesting the trial court's judgment and another challenging the rejection of her request to call an additional witness in her defamation lawsuit against Saxena.

On April 25, the High Court deferred the execution of Patkar's sentence, directing her release till further orders. Arrested under a non-bailable warrant for non-compliance, the court provisionally granted her bail while noting the contentious suspension of her sentence.

