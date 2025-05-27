India's Monsoon Boosts Agriculture and Economy

India is poised for another year of above-average monsoon rains in 2025, according to government forecasts announced on Tuesday. This positive outlook maintains the predictions made in April, raising hopes of increased agricultural yields and robust economic growth. Ample rainfall is expected to alleviate food prices and support inflation control within the central bank's target range, enabling India, the world's leading rice exporter, to increase its export volumes.

M. Ravichandran, Secretary in the Ministry of Earth Sciences, revealed that the monsoon season is forecasted to reach 106% of the long-term average. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) classifies average or normal rainfall as 96% to 104% of a 50-year mean of 87 cm for the four-month June-September period. Central and southern regions are predicted to experience above-average rainfall, whereas northeastern states may see below-average precipitation.

Arriving over Kerala eight days earlier than usual, the monsoon has already advanced rapidly, reaching the west coast, including Mumbai, nearly two weeks ahead of schedule. This early arrival and surplus rainfall forecast are boosting farmer confidence for planting water-dependent crops like rice and sugarcane. Following a surplus in 2024, India relaxed restrictions on rice and onion exports while allowing limited sugar exports. Continued favorable rains could bolster rice and sugar production, further enhancing India's export capabilities.

