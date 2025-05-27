Vice President Dhankhar Advocates for Strong, Unified Approach to National Security

In a strong call for national unity, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar stressed the importance of indigenous strength for India's security. Speaking at the Rajya Sabha Internship Program, he asserted that the best strategy to avoid war is to maintain a position of strength, echoed by the sentiment of increased nationalism after Operation Sindoor.

Dhankhar highlighted a paradigm shift in the national mindset, advocating for political consensus on security and growth issues. He urged political factions to prioritize national interests over partisan politics, emphasizing that unity and technological advancements are pivotal to national strength. Dhankhar reiterated the dual importance of citizens' rights and duties in the nation-building process.

The Vice President also championed economic nationalism through the consumption of Swadeshi products, warning of the economic risks of relying on imports. As Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, he underscored Parliament's role as a legislative authority and a platform for accountability, urging a cooperative approach to governance in line with constitutional principles.

(With inputs from agencies.)