Tragic Loss: Teen's Suicide Linked to Exam Stress and Parental Scolding

A 16-year-old student, Rusi, took his life after being reprimanded by his mother for failing a 10th-grade exam. Found hanging in his home, the incident highlights the pressures faced by students. Police have launched an investigation, and the body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-05-2025 19:12 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 19:12 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded as a 16-year-old student named Rusi ended his life following reported parental scolding over exam failure, authorities revealed on Tuesday. This unfortunate event raises concerns about the pressures students encounter.

Police investigators indicated that the situation developed around 2:30 pm on Monday. Following his failure in a 10th-grade exam, Rusi was admonished by his mother for playing mobile games. He subsequently retreated upstairs and committed suicide, as per police reports.

Law enforcement has initiated a case and sent the body for a post-mortem examination. The deceased's family has since received the body. Further information is pending as the investigation continues, according to an ANI report.

