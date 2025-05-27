Navika Sagar Parikrama II: A Mariner's Triumph

The Indian Navy is preparing to officially welcome the trailblazing crew of Navika Sagar Parikrama II as they conclude their 50,000km voyage across the globe. Lt Cdr Roopa A and Lt Cdr Dilna K have led their team aboard the Indian Naval Sailing Vessel Tarini in an extraordinary circumnavigation powered purely by sails and wind, marking their return to Goa on May 29.

Over the past eight months, the two officers, known by the hashtag #DilRoo, challenged the perils of the sea across four continents, three oceans, and three Great Capes. Notably, their journey included navigating the notorious Drake Passage and enduring cyclones near Cape Horn. The expedition stands as a testament to their bravery, resilience, and the Indian Navy's dedication to maritime excellence.

Beyond their nautical achievements, the crew carried out diplomatic missions, fostering relations with international communities and promoting India's maritime capabilities. Their efforts highlight women's integral role in national security and defense, alongside the empowerment and visibility of women in the maritime field. The journey not only elevates India's maritime stature but celebrates the spirit of exploration and commitment to national pride.