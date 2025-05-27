Left Menu

Kosovo's Financial Setback: EU Sanctions Delay 600 Million Euros in Funding

A report by the GAP Institute reveals that Kosovo has lost out on over 600 million euros in funding due to EU sanctions. The most affected sectors are environmental protection and energy projects, critical for reducing Kosovo's coal dependency. Kosovo's government disputes these figures, while the EU considers lifting sanctions gradually.

Kosovo is facing significant financial setbacks as a result of European Union sanctions, losing out on more than 600 million euros in external funding for various projects, as detailed in a report by the GAP Institute. The local think tank's findings highlight stalled projects primarily in environmental protection and energy.

The report showed that over 460 million euros have been stuck, adding pressure to Kosovo's efforts to cut down its coal dependency. Kosovo, which declared independence in 2008, disputes the report's figures, asserting that most funds will be accessible once sanctions are lifted.

A gradual easing of sanctions by the EU is underway, contingent on Kosovo reducing ethnic tensions, particularly in its north. This geopolitical friction has hampered both Kosovo's ambitions to join the EU and the continuation of developmental projects crucial to its economy.

