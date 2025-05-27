Kosovo's Financial Setback: EU Sanctions Delay 600 Million Euros in Funding

Kosovo is facing significant financial setbacks as a result of European Union sanctions, losing out on more than 600 million euros in external funding for various projects, as detailed in a report by the GAP Institute. The local think tank's findings highlight stalled projects primarily in environmental protection and energy.

The report showed that over 460 million euros have been stuck, adding pressure to Kosovo's efforts to cut down its coal dependency. Kosovo, which declared independence in 2008, disputes the report's figures, asserting that most funds will be accessible once sanctions are lifted.

A gradual easing of sanctions by the EU is underway, contingent on Kosovo reducing ethnic tensions, particularly in its north. This geopolitical friction has hampered both Kosovo's ambitions to join the EU and the continuation of developmental projects crucial to its economy.