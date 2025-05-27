Left Menu

India's Kaveri Jet Engine: A Boost for Indigenous Aerial Combat

India's Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) tests the Kaveri jet engine in Russia, aiming to power the country's long-range Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle. Originally intended for the Light Combat Aircraft, interest in Kaveri resurfaces amidst social media movements, signaling a push for indigenous defense development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-05-2025 21:10 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 21:10 IST
India's Kaveri Jet Engine: A Boost for Indigenous Aerial Combat
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), India's premier defense research agency, is conducting trials of the indigenously developed Kaveri jet engine in Russia. The engine is earmarked to power the Made in India long-range Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle (UCAV), and 25 hours of testing remain. The DRDO awaits permission for further testing sessions from Russian authorities, informed defense officials to ANI.

The Kaveri engine, initially developed for the Indigenous Light Combat Aircraft (LCA), has reclaimed attention partially due to a social media campaign, #FundKaveri. Although delays led to using American GE-404 engines for the LCA Mark 1s and upcoming Mark 1As, there are plans to fit the Kaveri engine onto an LCA to demonstrate its capabilities.

Collaborations with foreign partners are under consideration by the DRDO for more powerful engines suited for futuristic aircraft, including the Mark 2 Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft. The discussions span international firms from countries such as France, the UK, and the USA, aligning with India's strategy to bolster indigenous aerospace platforms and reduce reliance on imports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025