India's Kaveri Jet Engine: A Boost for Indigenous Aerial Combat

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), India's premier defense research agency, is conducting trials of the indigenously developed Kaveri jet engine in Russia. The engine is earmarked to power the Made in India long-range Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle (UCAV), and 25 hours of testing remain. The DRDO awaits permission for further testing sessions from Russian authorities, informed defense officials to ANI.

The Kaveri engine, initially developed for the Indigenous Light Combat Aircraft (LCA), has reclaimed attention partially due to a social media campaign, #FundKaveri. Although delays led to using American GE-404 engines for the LCA Mark 1s and upcoming Mark 1As, there are plans to fit the Kaveri engine onto an LCA to demonstrate its capabilities.

Collaborations with foreign partners are under consideration by the DRDO for more powerful engines suited for futuristic aircraft, including the Mark 2 Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft. The discussions span international firms from countries such as France, the UK, and the USA, aligning with India's strategy to bolster indigenous aerospace platforms and reduce reliance on imports.

