ARCI, Raghu Vamsi Ink MoU to Boost Indigenous Advanced Manufacturing Technologies

A new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between a premier autonomous institute of the Department of Science and Technology (DST) and a leading industrial partner is set to accelerate India’s capabilities in advanced manufacturing and high-performance materials technologies.

The MoU, signed between the International Advanced Research Centre for Powder Metallurgy and New Materials (ARCI), Hyderabad, and Raghu Vamsi Machine Tools Pvt. Ltd., establishes a comprehensive framework for collaboration in developing, testing, and demonstrating cutting-edge technologies for strategic engineering applications.

Structured Partnership to Drive Innovation

The agreement creates an enabling structure for joint technology development, product demonstration, and application-oriented research. It also facilitates the use of ARCI’s highly specialised laboratories and infrastructure under the Government Owned Company Operated (GOCO) model—a framework that allows optimal utilisation of national R&D assets for industrial advancement.

The partnership encompasses intellectual property (IP) generation, knowledge transfer, and clearly defined pathways for transitioning research outcomes into deployable industrial solutions. This is expected to reduce the technology-development cycle and ensure smoother movement from laboratory innovation to commercial production.

Focus Areas in Advanced Manufacturing and Materials

The scope of collaboration spans a range of high-end manufacturing and surface engineering domains, including:

Laser-based material processing

Additive manufacturing (3D printing of metals and composites)

Precision machining

High-performance materials processing

Testing, evaluation, and certification-related activities

These areas were chosen based on strategic national priorities and the increasing demand for specialised, high-quality engineered components in aerospace, defence, energy, and automotive sectors. The collaboration will remain flexible to expand into emerging domains as technologies evolve.

Strengthening India’s Indigenous Manufacturing Ecosystem

The partnership reflects a shared commitment between ARCI and Raghu Vamsi Group to deepen industry–R&D linkages and contribute to India’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision. ARCI brings extensive scientific expertise, state-of-the-art facilities, and decades of research leadership in materials science, while Raghu Vamsi contributes strong industrial capabilities, precision manufacturing experience, and exposure to global supply chains.

By integrating scientific research with real-world industrial requirements, the collaboration aims to create reliable, scalable, and industry-ready technologies that can support domestic manufacturing and reduce dependence on imported high-performance components.

The MoU is expected to boost India’s technological competitiveness in strategic sectors and enhance its ability to develop and deploy advanced engineering solutions for national missions.