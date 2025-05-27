Hyderabad Gears Up for Monsoon Season with Strategic Command Centre Meeting

In a concerted effort to bolster Hyderabad's monsoon preparedness, a high-level meeting was convened at the Telangana Integrated Command and Control Centre (TGiCCC) War Room in Banjara Hills on Tuesday. The gathering, led by the Director of TGiCCC, saw participation from pivotal city departments such as the Hyderabad Collectorate, GHMC, Fire Services, and several others.

The meeting, chaired by the Director General and Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad City, focused on critical areas including flood monitoring, traffic management, and emergency response plans for the 141 waterlogging hotspots identified within GHMC limits. The discourse covered a wide range of topics including power restoration, floodwater redirection, disease control, and volunteer deployment.

V B Kamalasan Reddy, IPS (Retd.), and C V Anand, IPS, emphasized proactive measures and advanced coordination for seamless response during the monsoon. Key officials advocated for forming a dedicated Joint Action Team, leveraging TGiCCC's advanced systems, and drafting an SOP for efficient emergency management. The meeting concluded with a unified pledge towards citizen safety during the upcoming season.