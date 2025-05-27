Left Menu

Supreme Court Criticizes UP Government Over Temple Management Dispute

The Supreme Court criticized the Uttar Pradesh government for its involvement in a private dispute concerning the management of the Shri Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan. The court questioned the state's role and expressed concerns over potential legal chaos, while addressing fund allocation and the establishment of a management trust.

The Supreme Court of India. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
On Tuesday, the Supreme Court expressed strong disapproval of the Uttar Pradesh government's involvement in a legal dispute between two private parties over the management of the Shri Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan. Justices BV Nagarathna and Satish Chandra Sharma highlighted concerns about potential disruptions to the rule of law if state authorities intervene in private litigations.

The court questioned the basis of the state's involvement, asking, "Was the state a party to the proceedings? In what capacity has the state entered the dispute?" The justices emphasized that state interference in private legal matters could lead to a breakdown of legal norms, asserting that the government's hijacking of such litigation is unacceptable.

The bench was hearing a petition regarding the state's use of temple funds, a matter illuminated by Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal. Arguing for petitioner Devendra Nath Gooswami, Sibal contended that the funds, totaling Rs 300 crore, should not be diverted without Gooswami's inclusion in the case. Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government maintained that a new Ordinance had established a trust to manage temple resources, distancing state involvement from the fund's use.

