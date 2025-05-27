CFO Resignation Ushers Change: Diamond Power's Financial Compass Reset

Diamond Power and Infrastructure Ltd has released a statement announcing that its Chief Financial Officer, Vinod Jain, has resigned with immediate effect. This development precedes the company's anticipated financial results.

In response, the board has named Samir Naik, the current General Manager - Corporate Finance, as Interim CFO effective May 28, 2025. This decision follows recommendations from the Audit Committee and Nomination and Remuneration Committee until a permanent replacement is appointed.

The company has also postponed the announcement of its audited financial results for the quarter and fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, rescheduling it to May 30, due to the change in leadership.