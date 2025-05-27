Left Menu

CFO Resignation Ushers Change: Diamond Power's Financial Compass Reset

Diamond Power and Infrastructure Ltd announced the immediate resignation of CFO Vinod Jain, citing 'unavoidable circumstances'. Samir Naik has been appointed Interim CFO. The company's financial results have been rescheduled to May 30, following Jain's departure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2025 22:18 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 22:18 IST
CFO Resignation Ushers Change: Diamond Power's Financial Compass Reset
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Diamond Power and Infrastructure Ltd has released a statement announcing that its Chief Financial Officer, Vinod Jain, has resigned with immediate effect. This development precedes the company's anticipated financial results.

In response, the board has named Samir Naik, the current General Manager - Corporate Finance, as Interim CFO effective May 28, 2025. This decision follows recommendations from the Audit Committee and Nomination and Remuneration Committee until a permanent replacement is appointed.

The company has also postponed the announcement of its audited financial results for the quarter and fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, rescheduling it to May 30, due to the change in leadership.

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025