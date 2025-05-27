Left Menu

Panchkula Tragedy: Family of Seven Found Dead in Suspected Mass Suicide

In Panchkula's Sector 27, seven family members were discovered dead in a car, in an apparent mass suicide due to financial hardship. The Haryana Police are investigating the case, while Dehradun authorities confirm the family's past residence there, noting their lack of connection with neighbors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-05-2025 23:19 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 23:19 IST
Panchkula Tragedy: Family of Seven Found Dead in Suspected Mass Suicide
Dehradun SSP Ajay Singh (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic discovery Tuesday, a family of seven was found dead inside a locked car in Panchkula's Sector 27, in what is suspected to be a mass suicide driven by financial woes. The deceased belonged to Haryana initially but had resided in Dehradun before relocating.

Dehradun Senior Superintendent of Police, Ajay Singh, stated that the family had financed their car through a loan from Mr. Negi, with installments paid until their demise. Despite years in Dehradun, they remained fairly unknown to their neighbors.

The Panchkula Police, led by DCPs Himadri Kaushik and Amit Dahiya, are spearheading the investigation. A suicide note was found, though its details remain undisclosed. Authorities suspect financial distress pushed the family to consume poison. Bodies have been sent to local mortuaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025