Panchkula Tragedy: Family of Seven Found Dead in Suspected Mass Suicide

In a tragic discovery Tuesday, a family of seven was found dead inside a locked car in Panchkula's Sector 27, in what is suspected to be a mass suicide driven by financial woes. The deceased belonged to Haryana initially but had resided in Dehradun before relocating.

Dehradun Senior Superintendent of Police, Ajay Singh, stated that the family had financed their car through a loan from Mr. Negi, with installments paid until their demise. Despite years in Dehradun, they remained fairly unknown to their neighbors.

The Panchkula Police, led by DCPs Himadri Kaushik and Amit Dahiya, are spearheading the investigation. A suicide note was found, though its details remain undisclosed. Authorities suspect financial distress pushed the family to consume poison. Bodies have been sent to local mortuaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)