Himachal Braces for Storms with Orange Alert Issued

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Himachal Pradesh has announced an orange alert for hailstorms, forecasting potential rain and storm activity for the coming days. The alert is primarily due to a western disturbance and easterly winds anticipated to sweep across the state.

Dr. Kuldeep Srivastava, head of the IMD Centre in Shimla, provides insights on the forecast, mentioning that the districts of Kangra and Kullu are particularly at risk. Rainfall, though absent in the past 24 hours, is expected to pick up, with light to moderate showers anticipated in 75% of the region.

Accompanied by winds that could reach up to 60 kmph, the weather activity is set to cover a significant portion of Himachal Pradesh. While temperatures are slightly above normal, they are predicted to drop as rain intensifies, possibly normalizing monthly rainfall figures.