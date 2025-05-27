Left Menu

Himachal Braces for Storms with Orange Alert Issued

The India Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for hailstorms in Himachal Pradesh, predicting rain and thunderstorms due to a western disturbance and easterly winds. Over the next three days, scattered showers are expected across the state, with some areas experiencing moderate rainfall.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-05-2025 23:54 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 23:54 IST
Himachal Braces for Storms with Orange Alert Issued
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Himachal Pradesh has announced an orange alert for hailstorms, forecasting potential rain and storm activity for the coming days. The alert is primarily due to a western disturbance and easterly winds anticipated to sweep across the state.

Dr. Kuldeep Srivastava, head of the IMD Centre in Shimla, provides insights on the forecast, mentioning that the districts of Kangra and Kullu are particularly at risk. Rainfall, though absent in the past 24 hours, is expected to pick up, with light to moderate showers anticipated in 75% of the region.

Accompanied by winds that could reach up to 60 kmph, the weather activity is set to cover a significant portion of Himachal Pradesh. While temperatures are slightly above normal, they are predicted to drop as rain intensifies, possibly normalizing monthly rainfall figures.

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025