Mild Strain Causes Surge: COVID-19 Variant Update in India

Amid rising COVID-19 cases in India, concerns have surfaced over the mild nature of the current strain. Dr. Nilakantha Mishra, the Director of Public Health for the Government of Odisha, reassured the public, underscoring the strain's mildness despite case increases. Mishra urged caution, not panic, among citizens.

On May 27, India recorded 1,010 new COVID-19 cases, with symptoms aligning closely with seasonal colds and flu. Arjun Dang, CEO of Dr. Dangs Lab, identified the surge as part of the Omicron sub-lineage, pointing to strains such as LF7 and NV181 as more transmissible in regions like Tamil Nadu and Gujarat.

Dang highlighted that, while the variants spread easily, severe cases remain absent. Minimal hospitalizations have been reported, with most patients displaying typical cold and flu symptoms, emphasizing the low severity of the current COVID-19 wave.