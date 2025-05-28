Rajnath Singh and Pramod Sawant Pay Tribute to Veer Savarkar on Birth Anniversary

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh hailed Vinayak Damodar Savarkar as a "great revolutionary" and "thinker" on the occasion of his birth anniversary. Singh emphasized that Savarkar's "indomitable courage" and "dedication" to the nation remain a source of inspiration for all.

In a tribute via social media platform 'X', Singh affirmed, "On the birth anniversary of the great revolutionary and thinker Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, I remember and salute him with reverence." Meanwhile, Goa's Chief Minister Pramod Sawant described Savarkar as a "fearless revolutionary, fiery nationalist and visionary."

Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, famously known as Veer Savarkar, made significant contributions to India's freedom struggle. He initiated his activism during his school years, influenced by Lokmanya Tilak, and became a prominent figure in several revolutionary groups while studying in the UK. His writings, particularly 'The Indian War of Independence', were influential though controversial, being banned by British colonial authorities. (ANI)