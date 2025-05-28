Kochi Coast Rescue After MSC ELSA 3 Sinks: A Miraculous Survival
The Liberia-flagged container vessel MSC ELSA 3 sank off Kochi's coast, leading to scattered debris along Kerala's shoreline. Despite adverse weather, the Indian Navy and Coast Guard swiftly rescued all 24 crew members. Oil spill management continues as officials assess the situation and plan containment strategies.
The sinking of MSC ELSA 3 near Kochi's coast has left a debris-filled trail along Kerala's beaches. The Liberia-flagged vessel faced technical issues shortly after leaving Vizhinjam, causing containers to wash ashore in Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram districts. Efforts are underway to manage and clean the affected areas.
Promptly responding to the crisis, the Indian Navy and Coast Guard deployed ships INS Satpura and INS Sujatha. Despite battling harsh weather conditions, the Coast Guard successfully evacuated all 24 onboard crew members. A crew member lauded the rescue, citing technical problems and adverse weather as main incident contributors.
The Coast Guard received the distress call at 12:15 hours on May 24 and acted swiftly. No crew members were harmed, thanks to the rescue operation's professionalism and effective communication. Meanwhile, measures to handle the oil spill are in progress, ensuring Kerala's coastline remains protected from potential environmental damage.
