Uttar Pradesh Doubles Aid for Mass Marriages under Yojana

The Uttar Pradesh government has increased financial assistance under the 'Mukhyamantri Samuhik Vivah Yojana' from Rs 51,000 to Rs 1 lakh, including a 'Sindoor Dani' gift. This initiative, led by CM Yogi Adityanath, aims to promote inclusivity without dowry, child marriage, or caste restrictions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-05-2025 10:11 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 10:11 IST
UP Minister Asim Arun (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh government has significantly bolstered its support for mass marriages under the 'Mukhyamantri Samuhik Vivah Yojana' by raising the financial assistance from Rs 51,000 to Rs 1 lakh, announced Uttar Pradesh minister Asim Arun. This initiative also features the gifting of a 'Sindoor Dani,' as a nod to Operation Sindoor following the Pahalgam terror attack.

During a mass wedding ceremony under the scheme in Gorakhpur, attended by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, gifts were distributed to 1200 newly-wedded couples. Emphasizing the inclusivity of the scheme, the CM noted that these weddings eschew dowry and child marriage, and are free from caste, region, or religion restrictions.

The scheme, initiated in 2017, has progressively raised its financial aid, now reaching Rs 1 lakh since April. The scheme aims to promote development and welfare among the underprivileged, echoing the government's broader efforts under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership to alleviate poverty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

